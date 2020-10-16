5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From a federal appeals court hearing arguments in a case over CMS' hospital price disclosure rule to a telehealth provider suing a competitor for alleged patent infringement, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Federal judges signal support for hospital price disclosure rule

Judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit seemed likely Oct. 15 to uphold CMS' rule that forces hospitals to disclose prices they negotiate with insurance companies.

2. AstraZeneca loses lawsuit accusing it of monopolizing antipsychotic drug

A Dutch payer won a lawsuit accusing AstraZeneca of creating an unfair monopoly on an antipsychotic drug by using a patent that had been invalidated to block generic competition.

3. Teladoc sues Amwell for alleged patent infringement

Teladoc filed a lawsuit Oct. 12 against Amwell claiming the company infringed on nine patents for telemedicine technologies belonging to Teladoc.

4. Healthcare labor unions sue US over alleged failure to provide PPE to essential workers

Labor unions representing healthcare workers as well as teachers, transit operators and other front-line workers filed a lawsuit against the federal government over their alleged failure to provide adequate protective gear and other medical supplies to essential workers.

5. Ohio judges postpone 2 major trials blaming pharmacies, distributors for opioid epidemic

Judges in Ohio postponed two major opioid trials involving lawsuits that seek to penalize drugmakers and distributors for the opioid epidemic that has killed thousands of Ohioans during the last 20 years.

