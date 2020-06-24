10 latest lawsuits involving hospitals

The following hospital lawsuits were reported since June 1, beginning with the most recent.

1. Hospitals lose lawsuit against HHS over price disclosure rule

Industry groups representing hospitals and health systems across the nation sued HHS last year, challenging a rule that requires hospitals to disclose the rates they negotiate with insurers beginning in 2021. On June 23, a federal judge granted HHS' motion for summary judgement.

2. Nurses accuse Georgia hospital of manipulating COVID-19 test results

Four nurses are suing Landmark Hospital of Athens, Ga., alleging the hospital intentionally manipulated COVID-19 test results to hide an outbreak at the facility.

3. Data breach lawsuit against New York health system sent back to state court: 5 notes

A New York federal judge ruled on June 18 that a group of Episcopal Health Services patients suing the Uniondale, N.Y-based health system over a data security incident had grounds to continue the class-action lawsuit in state court.

4. Former Nuvance CIO sues system, alleges he was unjustly fired over accounting issue

The former CIO of Nuvance Health sued the health system and its top executives in New York federal court June 17, claiming he was unjustly fired last year.

5. California hospital medical staff sues Dignity Health over contract terminations

The medical staff of St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., filed a lawsuit June 16 against the hospital and its operator, San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

6. Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing CHS of making EHR false claims

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems alleging the company submitted hundreds of millions of dollars in false claims to HHS.

7. North Carolina hospitals defeat billing fraud lawsuit

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's decision June 15, rejecting a False Claims Act lawsuit filed against two North Carolina hospitals.

8. Judge refuses to approve pension plan deal requiring Dignity to pay up to $747M

A California federal judge refused to approve a deal requiring Dignity Health to pay as much as $747 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing the San Francisco-based health system of underfunding its pension plan.

9. DMC Sinai-Grace nurses sue Tenet, allege retaliatory firings

Four nurses and former employees of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit are suing their former employer and its parent company, alleging they were terminated after speaking out about inadequate staffing and patient care during the COVID-19 patient surge.

10. Patients sue UK HealthCare over debt collection practices

Five patients filed a lawsuit against Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare and the Kentucky Department of Revenue, alleging their debt collection practices violate patients' rights to due process.

