10 latest hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a hospital in Washington, D.C., facing an executive's retaliation case to a St. Louis-based health system settling a wage lawsuit, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. DC hospital must face executive's retaliation case

United Medical Center in Washington, D.C., lost its motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by its former chief medical officer Julian Craig, MD.

2. CHS wins case over hospital's 'as-is' sale

A hospital that West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health acquired from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems was in compliance with state and federal licensing at the time of the transaction, according to a Sept. 6 opinion from a Pennsylvania federal court.

3. CarePoint accuses RWJBarnabas Health of aiming to 'destroy' 3 hospitals in lawsuit

Bayonne, N.J.-based CarePoint Health has accused West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health of conspiring to eliminate competition — specifically three CarePoint-operated hospitals in Hudson County, N.J. — in a lawsuit filed Sept. 6.

4. Ascension to pay $19.7M to settle wage suit

St. Louis-based Ascension Health and one of its hospitals in Florida agreed to pay $19.7 million to thousands of workers to end wage disputes tied to a ransomware attack against Ultimate Kronos Group, a human resources and management company, that hindered the ability of several health systems to process payrolls.

5. CHS hit with lawsuit over mass layoff

Community Health Systems is being sued in Florida federal court for alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

6. U of Kentucky HealthCare improperly collected medical debt, judge rules

A Kentucky judge ruled that Lexington-based UK HealthCare improperly used the state's department of revenue and tax statutes to collect unpaid medical bills.

7. 3 health systems face lawsuits for allegedly sharing patient data with Facebook

Three health systems were named in lawsuits for allegedly installing Facebook's tracking tool, Meta Pixel, into their websites and patient portals.

8. CHS faces class-action fraud suit

A federal court judge refused to dismiss a securities fraud class-action lawsuit against Community Health Systems.

9. California health plan, providers to pay $70.7M to settle billing fraud claims

A California health plan and three providers agreed to pay $70.7 million to settle claims they violated federal and state false claim act laws by submitting improper claims to the state's Medicaid program.

10. NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital settles federal healthcare fraud allegations for $2.5M

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital will pay $2.5 million to settle allegations that a former physician performed and billed for unnecessary procedures.





