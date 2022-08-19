California health plan, providers to pay $70.7M to settle billing fraud claims

A California health plan and three providers have agreed to pay $70.7 million to settle claims they violated federal and state false claim act laws by submitting improper claims to the state's Medicaid program.

Gold Coast Health Plan, Ventura County Medical Center, Dignity Health and Clinicas del Camino Real allegedly submitted false claims to Medi-Cal for additional, unauthorized or duplicative services provided to adult expansion Medi-Cal members between Jan. 1, 2014, and May 31, 2015, according to an Aug. 18 Justice Department news release.

Gold Coast will pay $17.2 million to the federal government; Ventura County will pay $29 million to the U.S.; Dignity will pay $10.8 million to the U.S. and $1.2 million to California; and Clinicas will pay $11.25 million to the U.S. and $1.25 million to California.