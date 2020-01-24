10 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From former employees suing Cerner to the U.S. Supreme Court taking up a case on the ACA's contraception coverage requirements, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Former Cerner employees sue company over retirement plan fees

Four former Cerner employees filed a class-action complaint against the EHR vendor for allegedly mismanaging its retirement plan by maintaining expensive investment options that cost participants millions of dollars.

2. Surgeons sue SUNY, allege retaliation for reporting patient safety concerns

Albany-based State University of New York and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City face a lawsuit from two surgeons, who allege the organization retaliated against them for voicing patient safety concerns.

3. Supreme Court will not expedite review of ACA constitutionality

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 21 denied a motion to accelerate the review of a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the ACA.

4. 3 Texas health systems settle lawsuit alleging they colluded to stifle nurse pay

Ending more than a decade of litigation, three Texas health systems settled claims that they colluded to depress the salaries of registered nurses in San Antonio and four other cities.

5. Patient files class-action lawsuit against New York health system following phishing attack

A patient of Health Quest is suing the Lagrangeville, N.Y.-based health system for allegedly failing to safeguard her protected health information after it was exposed in a phishing attack.

6. Supreme Court takes up case on ACA's contraception coverage requirements

The U.S. Supreme Court said Jan. 17 it will review a lawsuit over the scope of employers' religious freedom and women's access to birth control.

7. Missouri hospital hit with class-action suit over failure to pay for employees' insurance

Employees filed a class-action lawsuit against Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, Mo., on Jan. 15, the same day it abruptly closed.

8. Nurse drops racial discrimination suit against California hospital

A Latina nurse dropped a racial discrimination lawsuit against Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital, her former employer, Jan. 13.

9. Devicemaker broke $2.1B contract to provide VA hospitals with critical medical supplies, lawsuit alleges

Spartan Medical, a medical device supplier, filed a lawsuit accusing Globus Medical, a devicemaker, of breaking its $2.1 billion contract to supply Veterans Affairs hospitals with medical supplies.

10. Quorum, Vermont hospital board seek dismissal of lawsuit over former CEO's departure

The Springfield (Vt.) Hospital and Springfield (Vt.) Medical Care Systems' board and operator Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health Resources are asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former CEO Tim Ford related to his departure from the hospital.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Healthcare billing fraud: 5 latest settlements

South Carolina hospital escapes suit over physician's lack of adequate insurance

Feds recovered $2.6B from healthcare fraud cases in 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.