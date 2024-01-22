1 Oklahoma hospital has filed 5,000 debt collection cases

McAlester (Okla.) Regional Medical Center is facing criticism for its debt collection practices, KFF Health News reported Jan. 19.

The public hospital and affiliated clinics have filed close to 5,000 debt collection cases since the early 1990s, suing many patients multiple times. The practice has led some community members to avoid the hospital when their family needs care, one resident told KFF.

Nationwide, most people sued in debt collection cases never challenge them, the report said. A 2020 Pew Trust study found debt collections cases are dominating civil courtrooms. Most cases are processed in small-claims court for under $10,000, and most for less than $5,000.

McAlester Regional Medical Center has been operating in the red for years, according to independent audit reports. Hospital CEO Shawn Howard said he didn't know the hospital took patients to court.

"I had to call and ask if we sue people,” he told KFF.

Most of the hospital's debt collection cases are handled by Hackler & Hack;er, a father-daughter law firm. They declined KFF's request for comment.

Editor's note: McAlester did not respond to requests for comment. Becker's will update the story if more information becomes available.