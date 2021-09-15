New portable device can quickly diagnose COVID-19, other diseases

Engineers at the University of Texas at Austin have created a "lab-on-a-chip" device that can detect small amounts of virus in a sample. With the device, one silicon chip can test several patients with the accuracy of a clinical test, without the need for a trip to the hospital.

The device, still a prototype, can detect diluted samples of COVID-19 and multiple types of early-stage cancer, according to a paper published in Applied Physics Review.

The federal and state government-backed research team said the device's reliance on silicon chips makes it inexpensive and easily scalable.