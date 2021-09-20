FDA says 2 COVID-19 tests might give false positives

Two COVID-19 test kits made by Abbott Molecular could show false positive results, the FDA said Sept. 20.

The agency said providers should consider retesting positive patient specimens from either of the two tests (Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP kit, list number 09N78-095, and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP kit, list number 09N79-096) performed in the last two weeks with a different authorized test. The agency also said providers should consider informing patients with positive results since June that they may have had false positive results.