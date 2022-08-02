Tampa General Hospital using AI to streamline patient experience

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is using AI to streamline patient navigation to accelerate the way it admits, moves and discharges patients.

The health system partnered with Enroute to develop and refine an AI platform that uses hospital data to perform multiple assignments at the same time, which helps team members move patients as efficiently as possible, according to an Aug. 1 press release.

The system also provides data to measure employee efficiency and productivity.

"With Enroute, we can see the transporters' availability, location and if they have a wheelchair or stretcher with them in real time," said Donna Tope, senior director of support services at Tampa General. "The system can then automatically assign the closest transporter with the right equipment to transport that patient.

The information from the AI platform is communicated through Tampa General's EHR system to a dedicated device carried by the transporter.

Although the platform is still in the pilot period, some Tampa General departments saw patient transportation times decrease as much as 35 percent on average with the new system, the release said.