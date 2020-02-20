Kaiser Permanente Ventures invests in nurse staffing platform

IntelyCare, the creator of data-driven workforce management software for post-acute care providers, announced on Feb. 20 the close of a $45 million funding round that was joined by Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's investment arm.

With the new financing, IntelyCare will further refine its software, which is available via online platform and mobile app, and uses machine learning algorithms to match nurses to open shifts on an on-demand basis, helping post-acute providers staff their facilities more efficiently.

According to the announcement, IntelyCare's Series B funding round represents the largest-ever for a nursing technology startup.

"With rising rates of chronic conditions and an aging population, there is a critical need for new technologies to support the post-acute care workforce," Sam Brasch, senior managing director and vice president of Kaiser Permanente Ventures, said in the announcement. "IntelyCare's approach augments available nurses to help overcome these complex challenges, reduce burnout and attrition, and drive greater patient care."

