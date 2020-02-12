Innovation stakes have never been higher, IT leaders agree: Accenture report

Among key tech trends for the months and years to come is the need for organizations to strengthen their "innovation DNA," as emerging technologies, IT skills and ideas increasingly determine future success, according to a new Accenture report.

In a survey of more than 6,000 executives around the world, the majority of them IT leaders, three-quarters said they believe the stakes for innovation have never been higher.

With this in mind, the Technology Vision 2020 report suggested that getting innovation "right" will require organizations to "tap into the unprecedented scale of disruptive technology available today" and "build the capabilities and ecosystem partnerships necessary to assemble the organization's unique innovation DNA."

Three key takeaways from the survey of IT and other business executives about the necessity of a strong innovation strategy, according to the report:

Businesses today have an unprecedented range of innovation opportunities before them.

Enterprise leaders must carefully construct their organization's unique combination of technology innovation.

Businesses cannot look at innovation as an incremental effort; they must design the capabilities to make it an ongoing practice in the organization.

View the full report here.

