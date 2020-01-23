9 hospitals hiring innovation and digital strategy leaders

Below are nine hospitals and health systems currently looking to fill leadership roles in innovation and digital strategy.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites and are listed in alphabetical order by employer.

1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago seeks a director of its innovation program.

2. Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care seeks a director of digital transformation.

3. Billings (Mont.) Clinic seeks a director of digital transformation and chief nursing informatics officer.

4. CommonSpirit Health in Chicago seeks a vice president of population health innovation and policy.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a vice president of the strategy and innovation group.

6. Houston Methodist seeks a vice president of virtual medicine.

7. Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif., seeks an executive director of digital technical strategy.

8. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System seeks a vice president of consumerism.

9. Carbondale-based Southern Illinois Healthcare seeks a vice president and chief innovation officer.

