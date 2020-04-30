Workers at Nevada HCA hospitals protest over working conditions

Workers at Las Vegas area hospitals are protesting this week over what they say are a lack of protections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TV station KTNV.

The protesters are members of SEIU 1107 and work at facilities owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

About 12 union members protested outside Southern Hills Hospital April 29, according to KTNV. SEIU 1107 has also scheduled protests for April 30 outside of Mountain View Hospital and May 1 outside of Sunrise Hospital.

Protesters at Southern Hills called for free COVID-19 testing and hazard pay for healthcare workers and expressed concern about the hospital's supply of protective gear.

When contacted by Becker's Hospital Review for comment, HCA pointed to a perspective from Josielyn James, a charge nurse at Southern Hills.

Ms. James, who is a supervisor and is not a SEIU-represented worker, told KTNV: "It's really sad during these times we should really be working together and not really using contract negotiations as a way to say hospitals aren't being supported, which they cannot say. It's absolutely wrong."

She also said front-line workers at her hospital have not run out of personal protective gear and are pleased with their COVID-19 pay options.

