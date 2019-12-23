120 workers at HCA California hospital vote to unionize

Nearly 120 healthcare workers at Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Regional Medical Center have voted to join SEIU Local 121RN, according to the Ventura County Star.

The vote covers pharmacists, clinical laboratory scientists, social workers and other licensed healthcare professionals at the medical center, operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

The workers anticipate SEIU Local 121RN will help boost patient care through improved staffing and a better work environment, Elizabeth Chernin, a clinical laboratory scientist at Los Robles, told the Star. She said the workers also anticipate more competitive pay and increased job security.

Los Robles administrators told the newspaper: "Los Robles is committed to reaching an agreement with the union that is both fair and in the best interests of our patients and the community."

In addition to the newly unionized healthcare workers, SEIU Local 121RN represents more than 700 Los Robles nurses.





