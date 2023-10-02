Workers at 11 Tenet facilities vote to strike

Members of SEIU United Healthcare Workers West have voted to authorize a strike at 11 Tenet Healthcare facilities in California.

The union represents nearly 4,000 Tenet employees, according to a news release. Tenet is based in Dallas.

Ninety-seven percent of voting union members voted in favor of authorizing a strike, according to the release. The workers' contract expired June 30. The union contends that during negotiations, Tenet has engaged in bad-faith bargaining to address working conditions and what they say are staffing challenges in facilities.

"We care deeply about our patients and want to give them the best care possible, and we need more healthcare workers to better deliver that care, just like every other hospital in California," Christine Ague, a respiratory therapist at Doctors Medical Center Modesto, said in the release. "We need more support from Tenet. Worker and patient safety are our top priority."

Becker's reached out to Tenet and will update this story if a comment is received.

The vote to authorize a strike does not mean a strike will occur. The union would issue a 10-day notice in the event of a planned strike.

If a strike does occur, it would affect Doctors Medical Center Modesto, as well as the following facilities:

Sierra Vista Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Doctors Hospital of Manteca

Emanuel Medical Center (Turlock)

Twin Cities Community Medical Center (Templeton)

Los Alamitos Medical Center

Desert Regional Medical Center (Palm Springs)

JFK Memorial Hospital (Indio)

Placentia Linda Hospital

Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree)

Union members include licensed vocational nurses; certified nursing assistants; medical assistants; emergency room, radiology and respiratory techs; and others.