UNM Hospital resident physicians rally for better pay

Resident physicians and fellows rallied Oct. 4 outside the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

Rally participants are members of the Committee of Interns and Residents, a local chapter of the Service Employees International Union. The union represents about 700 physicians, who are not hospital employees but are training at UNM Hospital, according to a union news release. They are asking for living wages and essential benefits from the university.

The Committee of Interns and Residents said physicians also seek vacation benefits in line with other regional residency programs, diversity and improved non-discrimination language, among other benefits.

"Struggling to get by on some of the lowest resident physician salaries in the Southwest while working as many as 80 hours a week, the physicians say UNM must agree to a fair contract in order to attract and retain great, diverse doctors — which is critical to quality care for New Mexico's diverse patient population," the release reads.

Chris Ramirez, spokesperson for UNM Health and Health Sciences, provided the following statement to Becker's: "While organizers representing the CIR may make statements about changes they would like to see, it's important our community knows that leadership at the UNM School of Medicine and UNM Hospital have been involved in active dialogue with this union for some time and remain committed to ongoing conversations to ensure all trainees feel supported, valued and prepared for the next step in their healthcare careers."

The union has been in negotiations with the hospital for seven months.





