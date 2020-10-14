University of Iowa healthcare workers deciding whether to keep 2 unions

Registered nurses, healthcare professionals and staff at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City began voting in a union recertification election on Oct. 13, according to a union media advisory.

The election is for members of Service Employees International Union and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees to decide whether to keep their local hospital union chapters.

Voting, conducted on the internet and by phone for social distancing purposes, is set to run through Oct. 27.

The Election at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is only one of the ones going on in the state. Thousands of other Iowa public service workers, including municipal workers of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, as well as staff and graduate students at the University of Iowa, will also be voting in recertification elections, per a state law established in 2017 that requires annual recertification elections, union officials said.

