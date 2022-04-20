Sutter Health: Nurses who staged 1-day strike must wait 5 days to return to work

Sacramento-based Sutter Health said nurses who went on strike April 18 will not be allowed to return to work until the morning of April 23, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The strike affected nurses and healthcare workers at Sutter Health facilities in Northern California. The nurses are members of the California Nurses Association, and the other workers are members of the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union, an affiliate of the California Nurses Association.

More than 8,000 registered nurses and healthcare workers were expected to participate in the strike, according to an April 18 news release from the unions.

In a statement shared with The Press Democrat, Sutter Health said it guaranteed that replacement nurses who were brought in to fill staffing gaps would work five days "amid the uncertainty of a widespread work stoppage."

"Union leaders were made aware in advance, as were those employees who chose to strike," the statement said, according to the newspaper.

The California Nurses Association said Sutter Health's decision to contract the replacement nurses for five days was "completely unnecessary" and a "vindictive anti-union move," the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The union also called on Sutter Health to reconsider the decision.

Sutter Health workers authorized a strike in March, and union officials announced an official strike notice April 8. Nurses have been in contract negotiations since June.