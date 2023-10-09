Strike begins at 4 Prime hospitals

Members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals and the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West began a five-day strike Oct. 9 affecting four Prime Healthcare facilities in California.

Spokespeople from Prime Healthcare and SEIU confirmed the strike to Becker's. The unions represent about 2,400 workers at four Prime hospitals: St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, and Encino Hospital Medical Center, according to union statements shared with Becker's. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare operates 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states.

At St. Francis, registered nurses represented by UNAC/UHCP will join members of SEIU-UHW for the strike. SEIU-UHW healthcare workers will also strike at the three other Prime hospitals.

Members of both unions, which include registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, emergency room technicians, respiratory therapists and others, have been in negotiations with Prime for new contracts at the four facilities. Union members contend that during negotiations, management has not adequately addressed workers' concerns about issues related to alleged unsafe staffing and high turnover.

In its statement, UNAC/UHCP claimed that Prime cut nurse salaries when it bought St. Francis in 2020 and that registered nurse turnover has doubled to more than 50% since then, leaving the hospital "dangerously understaffed."

Prime emphasized its commitment to bargain in good faith.

"Proposals have been delivered to the unions that would increase wages and provide comprehensive benefit programs, including healthcare, that is among the best in the nation at little to no cost to employees," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's Oct. 6. "We believe the current proposal benefits all our employees and hope to reach an agreement so we can continue our mission of providing compassionate, quality care to patients."

Becker's will update this story as more information becomes available.





