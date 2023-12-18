SSM Health nurses set to stage 48-hour strike

Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee plan to launch a 48-hour strike Dec. 27 at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, has represented the nurses at the hospital since 2012, according to a Dec. 15 NNU news release. Saint Louis University Hospital is part of St. Louis-based SSM Health.

Union members voted to authorize a strike on Dec. 8. The union and hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in May. Hospital officials in a statement shared with Becker's said during bargaining, there was solid progress for nurses, but union leaders have halted progress again by focusing efforts toward a strike.

Union members contend that the hospital has engaged in "persistent union-busting" as well as outsourcing of nursing jobs. "Management has refused to seriously consider or compromise on our proposals regarding SSM's outsourcing of nurse jobs. We need to hire full-time union staff nurses who are invested in the community and our patients," Jessica Tulk, RN, said in the union release.

"SSM Health is incredibly fortunate to have such a talented, compassionate and dedicated team of expert nurses and professionals who provide exceptional healthcare services every day," hospital officials said. "We remain committed to reaching an agreement that supports and benefits our valued SLU-H nurses with a robust market-competitive compensation and benefits package — while ensuring patients continue receiving the best care possible."



This is the second strike the union has called this year at Saint Louis University Hospital. The union's previous strike at the hospital was in September. Like September, the hospital will again have a comprehensive plan to ensure there is no disruption in care or service for patients, SSM Health said.