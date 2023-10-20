Prime hospital plan would violate state staffing ratios, union says

Members of the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union and the California Nurses Association say Prime Healthcare's Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, Calif., has proposed a new staffing plan that would violate the state's staffing ratio law and put patients at risk.

The unions collectively represent about 600 registered nurses, pharmacy, radiology and lab technicians as well as licensed vocational nurses and environmental services workers, according to an Oct. 20 CNA/CHEU news release. Prime, based in Ontario, Calif., and the nonprofit Prime Healthcare Foundation serve people in 14 states with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians total.

Union members contend that staffing issues have persisted and that the issue will worsen if the hospital implements a proposal to require nurses on all floors, except the intensive care unit, to be responsible for 10 patients by assigning RNs to provide direct care for five patients and to oversee the care of five additional patients and LVNs.

"This is a flagrant violation of the state's safe staffing law and is dangerous for patients," Michelle Gaffney, RN, said in the release. "It is unconscionable for Prime Healthcare to double the number of patients we have to care for plus supervise the work of LVNs who are helping to care for these additional patients. This staffing change is irresponsible and puts patients and our nursing licenses at risk."

In 2004, California was the first state in the U.S. to enact a nurse-to-patient ratio law. The law, on most hospital wards, mandates a 1:5 minimum ratio; within ICUs, the ratio is 1:2.

Prime pushed back against the union's allegations, saying that Shasta Regional follows safe staffing laws.

"We continuously support our caregivers, emphasizing safety and a healthy work environment as evidenced by the hospital receiving the 2023 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence award," Prime said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We offer growth opportunities and programs such as continuing education, tuition reimbursement, career development and advancement, and a robust employee assistance program to support health and wellness."

Union members have scheduled an informational picket Oct. 24 regarding their concerns.









