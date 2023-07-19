PeaceHealth workers move to unionize

About 85 nurse practitioners, midwives and physician assistants at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth have filed a petition seeking to vote on whether to join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

The petition was filed July 14 on behalf of workers employed by PeaceHealth at the Northwest Network Washington clinics and hospitals in Bellingham, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Friday Harbor, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

UAPD said in a news release that the action is in response to three years of concerns, voiced to management, regarding care quality.

The union also said "those issues have grown to include the healthcare organization's long-term viability in Bellingham amid news reports of financial shortfalls, clinic closures and layoffs."

PeaceHealth shared the following statement with Becker's: "PeaceHealth is committed to providing a fair and just workplace for all of our caregivers, and endeavors to offer wages, benefits and working conditions consistent with standards across the region and industry."

PeaceHealth operates more than 25 clinics in Bellingham and has medical centers, critical access hospitals and clinics in Washington, Oregon and Alaska, according to the union.









