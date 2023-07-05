Nurses issue no-confidence vote in Rhode Island hospital leadership

Nurses at Eleanor Slater Hospital, a public facility in Cranston, R.I., issued a vote of no confidence in leadership, The Providence Journal reports.

Eighty-six percent of nurses with the state-run psychiatric hospital signaled dissatisfaction with leadership, with grievances directed at CNO Anne Mongeau. The nurses, represented by the National Association of Government Employees Local 79, accuse Ms. Mongeau of yelling, cursing and speaking to nurses in a disrespectful manner; intimidating employees who submit safety concerns via hotline; and using power to manipulate others.

Ms. Mongeau was named CNO of the hospital in August.

"At the request of hospital leadership, the department will be requesting an independent HR investigation into these allegations," a spokesperson for the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, the state agency that runs the hospital, told The Providence Journal.

Disruption has unfolded at Eleanor Slater Hospital over the past several years, including HHS scrutiny of its leadership team and several executive departures.

Eleanor Slater Hospital is Rhode Island's state psychiatric hospital with two campuses.