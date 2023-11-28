New Jersey hospital's replacement nurse costs mount amid strike

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., has spent more than $120 million for replacement nurses during a strike that has lasted more than 100 days and is approaching its fifth month, according to the hospital's website.

Members of United Steelworkers Local 4-200, which represents about 1,700 nurses at the facility, began a strike Aug. 4 after the union's most recent contract expired July 21. The union and hospital report that no formal session has been called by the federal mediator this month. Both sides are exchanging proposals.

Local 4-200 President Judy Danella, RN, told mycentraljersey.com that the union's latest proposal was similar to what the union has previously asked for. Staffing has been a key sticking point at the bargaining table. Union members have called for minimum staffing levels that they contend are needed for nurses to devote more time to each patient and keep themselves safe on the job.

Ms. Danella said in a previous union release, "Our members remain deeply committed to our patients. However, we must address urgent concerns, like staffing. We need enough nurses on each shift, on each floor, so we can devote more time to each patient and keep ourselves safe on the job."

Hospital officials said RWJUH is already among the highest staffed hospitals in the state and that its nurses are the highest paid in New Jersey, based on available public data.

Meanwhile, striking nurses at RWJUH, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, became ineligible for health and wellness benefits Sept. 1 because they had not worked the minimum number of hours to remain eligible. The nurses were required to transition to COBRA until a new contract is achieved and nurses are again meeting eligibility requirements, per the hospital's policy for all workers.

The money spent on replacement nurses "could be better utilized for patient care, staff wages and improvements throughout the hospital," the hospital's Nov. 16 update on the strike said. "Sadly, this will also deeply affect our nurses and their families, with lost wages and benefits."







