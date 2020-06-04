More than 100 Florida healthcare workers take a knee against racial injustice

Miami healthcare workers took a knee June 4 outside Jackson Memorial Hospital to protest systemic racism and racial injustice, according to TV station WPLG.

The protest comes as part of a White Coats for Black Lives movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Memorial Day in the custody of Minneapolis police. Mr. Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, igniting protests against excessive police force worldwide.

Outside Jackson Memorial, more than 100 physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers knelt for nine minutes, the approximate time Mr. Floyd was held on the ground, WPLG reported.

"In the cancer world, we talk about double hits with mutations, and this feels like a double hit," Tobenna Ubu, MD, told the station. "You know, the communities were already suffering, and now we're suffering even more."

Healthcare workers held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" — in solidarity with the movement against systemic racism — and "I Can't Breathe," in reference to Mr. Floyd's words while in police custody.

