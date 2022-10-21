Kaleida Health to add 500 jobs

Members of two unions have approved a contract with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health that adds 500 jobs.

The three-year agreement covers more than 6,300 workers, who are represented by the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. They work at Kaleida Health's Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., HighPointe on Michigan in Buffalo, DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda, N.Y., and various community-based clinics. Kaleida Health has about 10,000 employees total.

Union members reached a tentative agreement with Kaleida Health on Oct. 2 and approved it about a week later.

Under the contract, workers will see a minimum 12 percent wage increase over the life of the agreement, according to union news releases. The agreement also adds 500 new positions and includes staffing incentive bonuses ranging from $15 per hour to $30 per hour.

"This contract is a huge win for our members who have been struggling to care for patients amidst serious staffing issues and a nationwide worker shortage. We fought hard to ensure there were no compromises made, which is a testament to the tireless efforts of our members, whose top priority has always been their patients," Cori Gambini, RN, president of CWA Local 1168, said in a news release.

Jim Scordato, 1199SEIU vice president for Western New York hospitals, said in a news release, "After eight months of intense bargaining, we were able to bring back to our members one of the best labor contracts in Western New York. With the ratification of this agreement, we have set a new standard in wages and benefits in the healthcare industry in our area."

Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health, said in a news release, "Our employees are the backbone of Kaleida Health. Delivering the highest quality care to our patients starts with them. So, it is vital that we continue to invest and support all that they do. This is a fair contract, and it will help in our efforts to be the employer of choice in Western New York."

The agreement runs through May 31, 2025.