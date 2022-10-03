Kaleida Health reaches agreement covering 6,300 workers

Kaleida Health has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The Buffalo, N.Y.-based health system reached an agreement with the unions Oct. 2, according to statements shared with Becker's.

Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health, said in an Oct. 3 news release: "Despite how challenging it was and the length that it took, this process was all about achieving a fair contract that rewards our current employees, helps attract new staff and puts the organization in a strong position going forward."

The unions and Kaleida Health began bargaining in March and have worked to reach agreements on economic and non-economic issues to avoid a strike. Because the agreement is tentative, its details will not be made public until all union members are briefed on the agreement.

In recent weeks, members of Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East have authorized negotiation leaders to call a strike at Kaleida Health. However, no strike has officially been called amid negotiations. A strike is averted pending contract ratification.

"Our union members stood up and spoke out to demand changes in their workplace, clearly outlining the priorities for this agreement," Jim Scordato, 1199SEIU vice president for Western New York hospitals, said in an Oct. 3 news release shared with Becker's. "We successfully negotiated an agreement that will improve the lives of our members."

Cori Gambini, RN, president of CWA Local 1168 added: "The last thing we wanted was a strike, and this week, our committee worked around the clock to avoid that. With 19 bargaining units to cover, it was hard work, but we have won an agreement that will keep talented healthcare workers at Kaleida and alleviate what is currently a devastating staffing shortage."

The unions represent about 6,300 workers at Kaleida Health's Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, N.Y., HighPointe on Michigan in Buffalo, DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda, N.Y., and various community-based clinics. Kaleida Health has about 10,000 employees total.