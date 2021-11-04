Job listings with vaccination mandates surge

More job listings are requiring applicants to get vaccinated as part of the job description, a trend that could continue, CNBC reported Nov. 3.

Vaccine mandates have already changed how recruiters hire executive positions within healthcare, but roles at lower levels of seniority are also being affected. With the Biden administration going ahead with vaccination mandates for companies with over 100 employees, more workplaces will need to enforce vaccination requirements.

A new analysis by Ladders, a high-earning job-search site, showed that the number of job postings requiring vaccinations have doubled since the end of September for positions paying more than $80,000 annually. About 5 percent of jobs listed on Ladder, or about 10,000, required COVID-19 vaccination as of Oct. 31.

"To see something doubling month-over-month indicates real change in the economy and companies’ behavior," said Marc Cenedella, founder and CEO of Ladders. Mr. Cenedella told CNBC that it usually takes years to see job listing trends change.

As of Oct. 22, 2 percent of all jobs on Indeed had vaccination requirements, but two months earlier only 0.5 percent of the roles had the same requirements, according to CNBC.