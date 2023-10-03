HR leaders eye the exit

A number of burnt-out human resources leaders are considering leaving their roles, according to Korn Ferry.

Forty-one percent of HR professionals are likely or very likely to consider leaving their current employer in the next year, according to a recent survey reported by the management consulting firm. That's compared to 29 percent of business leaders, 22 percent of front-line workers and 19 percent of knowledge workers.

Part of the problem is the expanding role of HR professionals, the firm suggests. They are expected to handle payroll and benefits — which can be particularly difficult when budgets get tight — while also playing a larger role in their company's strategic objectives.

As a result, 37 percent of HR leaders say they have trouble balancing their work and home lives.

Here are three ways HR leaders can ease their burden when calling HR isn't an option, according to the firm:

1. Delegate to junior executives early and often.

2. Work to understand your emotions and form a peer group that can help you talk through them — for example, a group of other CHROs.

3. Create strong succession plans for all departments in the business, so you have a method in place if/when the talent pipeline dries up.