Hospitals post November job loss

Hospitals lost jobs in November after gaining them the previous month, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals lost 3,900 jobs in November, compared with 1,100 gained in October. Hospitals lost 8,100 jobs in September, compared with 3,200 jobs added in August and 18,300 added in July.

Overall, healthcare saw a gain of 2,100 jobs last month after adding 37,200 jobs in October and losing 17,500 in September.

Within healthcare, nursing and residential care facilities lost 11,000 jobs in November, and ambulatory healthcare services gained 17,000 jobs. Physician offices added 2,400 jobs.

Overall, healthcare employment is down by 450,000 since February 2020, with nursing and residential care facilities representing nearly all the loss, the bureau said.

The U.S. gained 210,000 jobs in November after gaining 531,000 the previous month. The unemployment rate was 4.2 percent last month, down from 4.6 percent in October.

