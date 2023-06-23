Geisinger hospital nurses, tech workers vote to unionize

Licensed practical workers and technical workers at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., have voted to join Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, according to the union's Facebook page.

The 213-35 vote in favor of unionization took place June 21.

"As Geisinger Wyoming Valley caregivers, we are thrilled that we now have a vehicle to make our voices heard, both for our futures and also for our patients," Susan Casper, a nuclear medicine technologist, said, according to WBRE/WYOU, which are affiliates of NBC and CBS, respectively.

The hospital shared the following statement with the TV stations: "We are grateful to all our employees who spent recent weeks weighing this important decision and we wholeheartedly respect the choice they made."

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center is part of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.