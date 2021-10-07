Cost of healthcare rises for 1 in 3 workers 

A new study found that one-third of U.S. workers saw the cost of healthcare rise in 2021, CNBC reported Oct. 7.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute carried out the survey in July 2021, polling 2,016 workers. It found that the increase in healthcare costs for workers meant some people delayed going to the doctor, used up all their savings or increased their credit card debt. Compared to 29 percent in 2020, now 4 out of 10 of those with increased healthcare expenses had difficulty paying the bills and covering basic living expenses.

"It's definitely a concern if people have to cut back on food and shelter to pay for their healthcare," Paul Fronstin, PhD, director of the health research and education program at EBRI, told CNBC.

The increase in healthcare expenditure is partly due to the reopening of many in-person medical options, given that the pandemic last year closed health facilities.