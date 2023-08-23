Cleveland Clinic hospital workers give strike notice

A potential strike looms at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital, NBC affiliate WKYC reported Aug. 22.

The news station reported that members of SEIU District 1199 have delivered a notice that "they intend to go on an unfair labor practice strike beginning on Labor Day, Sept. 4."

The union represents 170 workers, including maintenance workers, electricians, mechanics and nursing assistants, according to cleveland.com. Lutheran Hospital is a 203-bed acute care facility in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood.

Union members voted to authorize a potential strike in late July, according to WKYC. The union and hospital began negotiating a new contract earlier this year. During negotiations, the union has pointed to a need for equity and equality.

"We need the hospital to come to the table and bargain in good faith," Vanessa Dalesandro, director of SEIU District 1199, said, according to WKYC. "They had wages on the table at 1.5 percent, which is nothing in comparison to the day-to-day necessities, so there's just nothing that they have put on the table that definitely would make caregivers feel appreciated and valued."

The union also noted that it has filed various allegations against the hospital with the National Labor Relations Board over what it says are illegal union busting activities, retaliation and other issues.

Cleveland Clinic shared the following statement with Becker's on Aug. 22: "We want to assure the community that care for patients at Lutheran Hospital will go on uninterrupted. We plan to continue negotiating with the bargaining unit at Lutheran Hospital with the goal of achieving a mutually agreeable contract renewal. We appreciate the loyalty and dedication of all our caregivers at Lutheran Hospital."