California hospital nurses' new deal includes 20.75% wage increase

On May 4, members of the California Nurses Association approved a new contract at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, Calif.

The deal covers more than 200 nurses, according to a news release from the union.

"With our new contract, St. Rose nurses can improve our advocacy to address staffing concerns," Dianne Kubota, RN, said in the release. "We also won affordable healthcare for our families and ourselves."

Under the contract, nurses will see a 20.75 percent wage increase over four years, a spokesperson for the CNA told Becker's.

The union said the contract also includes workplace violence prevention improvements and improved healthcare benefits.

"St. Rose is pleased to have reached an agreement with the California Nurses Association on a new contract with its dedicated nursing staff," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's in a statement. "Like many hospitals across the state of California, St. Rose is facing challenging times, and it is working with all stakeholders, including various federal, state, county and local elected officials to address the challenges facing healthcare today."

The new contract runs through Dec. 31, 2025.