Ascension nurses plan Thanksgiving week strike

Members of the Illinois Nurses Association plan to strike Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet (Ill.).

The union represents 517 nurses at the facility, a spokesperson told Becker's. The hospital is part of St. Louis-based Ascension, one of the nation's largest nonprofit and Catholic hospital systems, with about 140 hospitals and other healthcare facilities in 19 states.

Union members previously voted to authorize their bargaining committee to call a series of strikes, if needed, according to an INA news release shared with Becker's. On Nov. 10, they officially announced the first of this potential series of strikes will take place during Thanksgiving week. The union and hospital have been in negotiations since May.

Union members contend that hospital management has refused to bargain in good faith and that since returning to the negotiating table after a strike last summer, nurses have made significant concessions to try to reach an agreement to address issues such as pay and staffing. "Nurses say the strike in August showed that they are united, and the Joliet community stands with them. … The hope is that additional strikes won't be necessary, but the union members are preparing for a long fight," an INA statement reads.

Ascension emphasized its focus on patient safety. The health system also said in a statement that a comprehensive contingency plan is in place to ensure there is no disruption in care or service during the two-day strike.



"While we respect the right of Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet represented associates to participate in this short term strike, we believe that differences are best resolved respectfully at the bargaining table, and continue to focus on our upcoming scheduled bargaining sessions as we work together to reach a mutually beneficial agreement for all," Ascension said.