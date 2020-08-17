9 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since July 30:

1. HCA Healthcare workers in Las Vegas asked Nevada hospital regulators to investigate their claims of unsafe working conditions.

2. The Washington State Nurses Association lost a court battle seeking damages on behalf of members for unpaid working hours, overtime hours and missed meal periods.

3. HCA Healthcare's Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., sued National Nurses United for grievances the union filed over cuts to nurses' 401(k) plan.

4. Employees at Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, who are represented by Service Employees International Union Local 73, threatened to strike unless contract negotiations result in agreements on pay and working conditions.

5. Employees at Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center, who are represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, called for a vote of no confidence in the CEO.

6. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare reached three-year labor agreements Aug. 6 with unions representing nearly 2,000 nurses and staff members at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif.

7. Nurses at HCA Healthcare's Mission Health system in Asheville, N.C., will vote for or against joining the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

8. Health Professionals and Allied Employees filed two petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to represent more employees at Hackensack Meridian Health's Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, N.J.

9. Members of California Nurses Association protested their state's waiver of mandated nurse-patient ratios.

