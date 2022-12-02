850 Tenet hospital workers in California avert potential strike

Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers have approved a new contract with Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center, averting a potential strike.

The union represents about 850 registered nurses, medical social workers, speech therapists, physical therapists and pharmacists at the 400-bed hospital, according to an NUHW news release shared with Becker's. Fountain Valley is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Union members approved the new contract Dec. 1 after authorizing a strike in October. According to the union, the three-year agreement includes:

Increases of 16 percent to 41 percent to starting wage rates.

Cost of living raises ranging from 11 percent to 41 percent, with the average worker receiving a 17 percent increase over the life of the contract.

Restoration of a longevity bonus and a new pathway for nurses to move to a higher classification with an additional wage increase.

Provisions to address violations of nurse staffing ratios and restrict hospital management's ability to cancel shifts when the hospital is understaffed.

"This contract is an important first step toward addressing the under-resourcing of our hospital that has forced far too many of our colleagues to leave and jeopardized the care our patients receive," Dianne Adams, a nurse in the recovery room, said in the NUHW news release. "We're excited to work with our colleagues to keep the pressure on Tenet to make Fountain Valley a better hospital for patients and caregivers."

In a statement shared with Becker's, Jennifer Bayer, group communications manager with Tenet in Los Angeles and Orange counties, said the agreement "provides a long-term competitive compensation and benefits package for our dedicated nurses and other professionals. We appreciate the commitment of all our caregivers to provide quality, compassionate care to our patients."