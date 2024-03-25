3,750 California nurses plan 3-day strike

The Registered Nurses Professional Association, which represents more than 3,750 nurses in Santa Clara County's health system in California, is set to begin a three-day strike April 2.

Union members announced the plans March 25 after voting to authorize a strike in February. RNPA is currently in contract negotiations with the county on behalf of nurses, whose last contract expired in October, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. County representatives issued a statement saying both parties have reached tentative agreements on many key terms and priority areas for nurses, including on workplace safety. However, "key issues that remain unresolved between the parties are overall wage increases, and the temporary assignment of staff from one location to another to better align with patient volumes and needs across the county's hospitals and clinics."

The union contends that during negotiations, the county has not bargained in good faith around working conditions and safety issues affecting nurses and patient care. "Nurses called out issues such as short staffing and below-standard nurse-to-patient ratios. Nurses also pointed to a dramatic increase in workplace violence they are seeing, along with troubling rates of nurses dealing with mental health concerns, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic," the union release reads.

"These issues, along with pay and benefit packages that are out of step with the local market, make it difficult for Santa Clara County to recruit and retain nurses. Nurses, in turn, have trouble affording to live in the communities they serve."

"The county health system has some of the most talented and dedicated nurses in all of healthcare. They deserve fair compensation, and that is why we are paying and continue to offer among the most competitive salaries and benefits in the Bay Area," County Executive James Williams said in the county's statement. "The county hopes that RNPA will return to the table so that we can continue working towards reaching agreement on a fair, competitive and sustainable contract."





