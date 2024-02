Tyler-based UT Health East Texas has completed its acquisition of six urgent care clinics, including one from its partner Baton Rouge, La.-based Premier Health, an urgent care company.

The other five urgent care clinics were acquired from QuickVisit Urgent Care, according to a Feb. 15 news release from UT Health.

The completion of the clinics' integration into UT Health East Texas is anticipated this spring, according to the release. Details of the transaction were not revealed.