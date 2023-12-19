UMass, Milford Regional outline affiliation plans

Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center and Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health are aiming to have their new affiliation completed by fall 2024, Milford Daily News reported Dec. 18.

In September, the two entities announced they were exploring a potential affiliation. By the end of the year, they plan on having a definitive agreement. Through the new affiliation, Milford Regional will maintain the same staffing, leadership and directorship structure.

UMass will also inject $60 million into Milford Regional over the next five years to invest in its facility.