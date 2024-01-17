UMass Memorial, Milford advance alliance

Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center and Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health have signed a definitive agreement for their affiliation.

In September, the two entities announced they were exploring a potential affiliation. A non-binding letter of intent was signed at the time, paving the way for the definitive agreement.

The definitive agreement preserves Milford Regional Medical Center as an acute care hospital; supports strategic capital investment in facilities, equipment and other infrastructure; and integrates Milford Regional into Epic, according to a Jan. 16 joint news release. It also retains a local community board of trustees, with Milford Regional having representation on the UMass Memorial parent board.

The organizations said they will now seek regulatory approval. They expect the process to take up to nine months.