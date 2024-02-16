UCI Health, Lifepoint Health break ground on California rehabilitation hospital

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation — a Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health business unit — have broken ground on a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Irvine, Calif., as part of a joint venture partnership.

A 68,000-square-foot, two-story facility, the UCI Health Rehabilitation Hospital will act as a stand-alone hospital with 52 beds, according to a Feb. 16 Lifepoint Health news release.

The hospital will comprise a specialized acquired brain injury unit, an imaging suite for on-site radiology, a dialysis suite, multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums with therapeutic technologies, outdoor courtyards, and additional space for patients.

All units in the facility will be designed to meet patient needs for those receiving acute inpatient rehabilitation care for traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, stroke, amputation, and other disorders and injuries.

UCI Health Rehabilitation Hospital will more than triple the health system's inpatient rehabilitation capacity and will be jointly operated by UCI Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation. It is expected to open sometime in 2025, the release said.

An academic health system, UCI Health is the clinical enterprise of Irvine-based University of California. Along with its main campus, Orange-based UCI Medical Center, a 459-bed acute care hospital, the health system also comprises primary and specialty care offices.

Lifepoint Rehabilitation comprises more than 40 freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facilities and over 250 hospital-based rehabilitation units, medical, surgical and outpatient therapy settings.





