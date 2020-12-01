Tampa General, USF Health join forces to create research hub

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Tampa-based USF Health have created a joint office of clinical research to combine resources and work more closely on clinical trials, the organizations announced Nov. 30.

The joint clinical research office builds on the work the organizations have done over the last seven months to collaboratively launch about 35 COVID-19 clinical trials, several of which are part of larger national clinical trials. Including the COVID-19 trials, Tampa General and USF Health are working together on about 350 research studies.

"We already have established and invested in a strong foundation for clinical research," Tampa General President and CEO John Couris said in a news release. "Combining the efforts of TGH and USF Health is the next step to elevate the world-class research we do to push forward to the edge of scientific discovery."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Steward acquires 3 hospitals in Colombia

Washington hospital unwinds from Virginia Mason

Merger would create 4-hospital system in Southern Illinois

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.