Salem Health acquires orthopedic group

Salem (Ore.) Health has acquired Hope Orthopedics, a Salem-based group, effective Sept 29, and hired most of its physicians and employees, according to the Salem Reporter.

Hope has 16 physicians, according to its website. Salem Health employed 29 providers and 182 other employees from the former Hope clinics, of which there are three. Less than five employees chose not to remain on staff, a spokesperson for the health system told the Reporter.

"For us, this is mission-based because without this orthopedic group in our community, we can't take care of our community," Salem Health CEO Cheryl Wolfe told the publication. "We have a decades long history of working very collaboratively and well together."

Hope is the third large group of providers the health system has employed in the last two years, according to the report.