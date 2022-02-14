Prospect Medical Holdings goes on hospital divestiture spree

Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings has inked deals to sell its seven hospitals in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The company announced Feb. 10 that it is selling three Connecticut hospitals with a combined 708 beds to Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System. The deal is expected to close later this year. If the deal is finalized, the hospitals will transition from for-profit to nonprofit organizations.

Prospect Medical Holdings announced Feb. 11 that it is selling Crozer Health, a four-hospital system based in Springfield, Pa., to Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare. Under the deal, ChristianaCare would acquire Crozer's hospitals, medical group, ambulatory centers and clinics. Crozer's hospitals have more than 800 beds combinded.

The deal with ChristianaCare was announced the same day Crozer got a new CEO. The health system appointed Kevin Spiegel, senior vice president of strategy and revenue development at Prospect, as its new CEO. He replaced Peter Adamo, who served in that role at Crozer for two years. Mr. Adamo's last day at Crozer was Feb. 11, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

"The pandemic has demonstrated the vital importance of working together to meet the clinical needs of the communities we serve," Mr. Spiegel said in a Feb. 11 news release. "We are excited by the potential to join these two great organizations so that we can continue to provide the high-quality, accessible care that our communities — Delaware County and beyond — rely on."

The sale of the hospitals to ChristianaCare is expected to close in the second half of this year. If the deal is finalized, Crozer would become a nonprofit organization.