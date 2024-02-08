Primary care merger creates 680+ combined clinics

Denver-based Everside Health and Indianapolis-based Marathon Health, both primary care providers, have merged, combining more than 680 health centers across 41 states to serve 2.5 million eligible patients.

With a growing base of more than 630 U.S. employer and union-sponsored clients, the merger will see the two systems operate as Marathon Health moving forward, according to a Feb. 8 Marathon Health press release.

Jeff Wells, MD, CEO of Marathon Health, and Ben Evans, executive chair for Marathon Health, will retain their existing roles. Chris Miller, CEO of Everside Health, will depart his role for new opportunities, but will remain a "significant" shareholder of the combined systems.

The merger aims to increase employee and union-member access to better healthcare, while improving health outcomes through value-based care. It will also provide enhanced care speed to patients, improve health outcomes, and increase health equity for people who could previously not access in-person care, the release said.

The Marathon Health and Everside Health integration is expected to be complete in the next 12 months.