Philadelphia safety-net hospital gets lifeline from 4-organization partnership

Four healthcare organizations in Philadelphia have united to transform the Mercy Philadelphia Hospital campus.

In February, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic said it would end inpatient care at the hospital,but city leaders were determined to find a way to save inpatient care, especially given the abrupt closure of Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University Hospital the previous summer, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Now the Philadelphia safety-net hospital has a new lifeline under the partnership announced Sept. 24.

The coalition includes Public Health Management Corp., Penn Medicine, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Independence Blue Cross.

Under the agreement, Public Health Management will acquire the Mercy Philadelphia Hospital building and property and lease it to health partners in the region. Public Health Management said it plans to offer health and social services in collaboration with Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Independence Blue Cross. Under a 10-year lease, Penn Medicine will operate the emergency room, inpatient facility and behavioral health facility at the site.

"We are committed to finding new solutions to ensure that West Philadelphia residents can easily receive health care services — especially from primary care providers, whose help provides the foundation for good health across all the regions we serve," said Kevin Mahoney, CEO of Penn Medicine. "The COVID-19 epidemic has underscored the necessity of working together past the walls of individual institutions. Collaboration and bringing together diverse expertise is the best way to make a difference for our communities."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Illinois system to join Northwestern Medicine

FTC urges Texas regulators to block CHS' divestiture of 2 hospitals

Hospital M&A update: 11 recent deals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.