Trinity Health to end inpatient services at Philadelphia hospital

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is shutting down inpatient services at Mercy Philadelphia Hospital in Philadelphia.

"After careful consideration, we have come to the financial realization that our Mercy Philadelphia campus simply cannot continue operating in an acute-care capacity over the long term," a spokesperson for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic said Feb. 12, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Officials did not provide a specific timeline for the closure.

"In the coming months, we will begin the slow, deliberate and informed process of transforming our campus away from an inpatient hospital, shifting toward a model that can better and more sustainably serve the West Philadelphia community in the future," the spokesperson said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. "While we do not yet have all the answers, we promise to keep our patients, physicians and colleagues informed throughout every step of this process."

Mercy Philadelphia Hospital is a 157-bed teaching hospital that was founded in 1918.

