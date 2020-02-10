Adventist Health St. Helena hospital to close 2 behavioral health units

Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.) will close its senior behavioral health and inpatient mental health units, affecting 105 employees, the Napa Valley Register reports.

The layoffs in the senior behavioral healthcare unit are expected to begin on or about March 1 and run through March 31, according to a federal notice cited by the newspaper.

The inpatient mental health unit is expected to close in July, resulting in 67 employees losing their jobs.

Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena hospital, told the Register in January that the move better allocates specialized clinicians at one location, Adventist Health Vallejo (Calif.).

"Patients will have access to inpatient services at Adventist Health Vallejo, which is just 35 miles away," he said.

Adventist Health St. Helena said it is trying to retain all affected employees in other roles at the 151-bed hospital in St. Helena or at another facility operated by the health system.

Read the full report here.

More articles on patient flow:

Wake Forest Baptist Health to close Lexington hospital's labor and delivery unit

Advocate Medical Group to close 7 Chicago-area clinics

Pennsylvania hospital banned from reopening after racking up 40 citations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.