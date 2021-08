SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City and Purcell (Okla.) Municipal Hospital inked a new management agreement, according to an Aug. 19 report in the The Purcell Register.

Under the agreement, St. Anthony will provide management support services to Purcell Municipal. The agreement also places an emphasis on healthcare access and specialty services.

Purcell Municipal Hospital has been part of the St. Anthony Affiliate Health Network since 2011.